Cypress Capital Group Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

