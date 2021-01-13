Cypress Capital Group Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

