Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.