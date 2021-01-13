Cypress Capital Group Sells 217 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NetApp stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

