DA Davidson Comments on Accolade, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a report released on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

