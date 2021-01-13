Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

