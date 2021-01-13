Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

