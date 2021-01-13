Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
