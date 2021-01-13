Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Up 0.2%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 26,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

