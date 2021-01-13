Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 256.7% in December

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 256.7% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.