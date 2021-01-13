DAOstack (GEN) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $85,532.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,360.44 or 1.00004954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00046500 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

