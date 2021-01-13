Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.06.

Shares of DDOG opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,518.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock valued at $206,323,026. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

