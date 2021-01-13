DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -673.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

