DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 12,972 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 210,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.