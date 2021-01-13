DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $121.86 Million Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $121,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sony by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sony by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SNE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,237. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

