DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $371.94. 52,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $375.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

