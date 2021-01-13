DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Viasat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

VSAT stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 17,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,594. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

