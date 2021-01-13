DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 292 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.51.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

