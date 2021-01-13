DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,372 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after buying an additional 199,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 117,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,999. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

