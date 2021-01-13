DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DCCPF stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

