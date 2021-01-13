DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 128.94 ($1.68) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,698.94 ($74.46). 299,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,268. DCC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,482.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,048.21.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

