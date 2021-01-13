Decentraland Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.91 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and approximately $88.91 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,946,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,077,368 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.