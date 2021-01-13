DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $262,263.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $262,263.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

