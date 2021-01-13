DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Achieves $593,937.34

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $593,937.34 and approximately $356,493.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

