Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DELL opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

