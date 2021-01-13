Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE DELL opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.41.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.