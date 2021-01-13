Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $32.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 9,516,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,047. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.