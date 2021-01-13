Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.80

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

