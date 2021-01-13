Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,972,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in DaVita by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

