Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

