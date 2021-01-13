Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, AR Network reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
