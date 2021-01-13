Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.30 and its 200 day moving average is €38.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

