Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.25 ($54.41).

Shares of DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

