Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.25 ($54.41).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.39. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.