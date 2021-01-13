Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

