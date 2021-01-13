Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.50

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 4882971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £86.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.86.

About Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

