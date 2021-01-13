DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for DexCom in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $360.17 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

