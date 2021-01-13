DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

