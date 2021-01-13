DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaSorin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

DiaSorin stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average is $199.44. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

