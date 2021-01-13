Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,068,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digital Locations stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 54,813,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

