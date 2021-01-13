Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,068,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Digital Locations stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 54,813,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Digital Locations
