DigitalNote Trading Up 51% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $5,807.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00472507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,964,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,918,119,781 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

