Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 591,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

