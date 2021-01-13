Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in December

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$18.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

