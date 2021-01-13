Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)’s share price were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 5,736,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,527,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 1,495.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter.

