Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Shares Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.72. 2,842,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,531,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

