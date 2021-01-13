Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

DFS stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

