discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

Shares of DSCV stock remained flat at $GBX 720 ($9.41) during trading hours on Friday. 107,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,839. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 649.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.11. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

Get discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.