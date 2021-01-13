Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.60

Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 7686329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £11.95 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.37.

About Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Plc (DIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil Plc (DIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.