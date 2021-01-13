Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.