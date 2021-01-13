Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $261.04 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00398555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,928,673,749 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.