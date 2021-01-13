Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Critical Survey

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CVS Group alerts:

7.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVS Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 1.12 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVS Group and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.94%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -9.46% -14.99% -5.05%

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats CVS Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.