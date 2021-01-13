Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $12.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.93.

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.40 and a 200-day moving average of $394.09. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

