Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $373.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $375.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

