Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $373.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $375.85.
In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
